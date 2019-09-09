Engram caught 11 of 14 targets for 116 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 35-17 loss to the Cowboys.

He was Eli Manning's top option by far on the day, with Cody Latimer finishing second on the Giants with eight targets. Engram's speed and athleticism make him a mismatch for most linebackers, even the vaunted Dallas duo of Jaylon Smith and Leighton Vander Esch, and with the Giants' offensive scheme focused on shorter routes and quick strikes to help protect Manning, Engram seems headed for a breakout campaign.