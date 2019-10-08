Giants' Evan Engram: Completing individual drills

Engram (knee) was present for the Giants' practice Tuesday and was seen running routes and participating in individual drills, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Adam Schefter of ESPN relayed earlier Tuesday that Engram suffered a sprained MCL in his left knee during Sunday's loss to the Vikings, clouding the tight end's availability for a Thursday night matchup with the Patriots in Week 6. The fact that Engram was on the field in some capacity Tuesday offers some more encouragement about his outlook for this week, as does the fact that he was wearing a protective wrap over the knee rather than a brace, per Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com. That said, Raanan noted that Engram "didn't look great" while moving around, and the 25-year-old's activity may not even be enough to constitute limited participation in Tuesday's practice. Another update on Engram should be available when practice concludes, but if he can't go in Week 6, Rhett Ellison would be in store for an enhanced role at tight end.