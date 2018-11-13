Giants' Evan Engram: Contributes on final drive
Engram caught four of five targets for 46 yards against the Niners Monday night, three of them on the game-winning drive.
Engram was virtually ignored for most of the game, but Eli Manning went to him with the game on the line. He's at best third fiddle behind Saquon Barkley and Odell Beckham, though Sterling Shepard also will command some looks.
