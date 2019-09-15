Engram caught six of eight targets for 48 yards in Sunday's 28-14 loss to Buffalo.

Engram failed to replicate his strong Week 1 performance with the Bills keying on him as No. 1 wide receiver Sterling Shepard (concussion) sat this one out. While the talented tight end should continue to see a heavy load of targets moving forward, his ceiling is capped in an underwhelming Giants passing game.

