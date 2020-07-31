Engram (foot) has been out on the field doing work, but coach Joe Judge suggested he isn't sure if the tight end will be a full go at the start of training camp, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.

Engram downplayed the severity of his Lisfranc injury back in December after surgery, and he's been doing full-speed agility work since at least last June. Judge's uncertainty about the situation doesn't necessarily mean the tight end will have any limitations, but it will be worth keeping an eye on once the Giants start for practicing for real in mid-August. The Giants chose to keep Engram off the PUP list, making him eligible for all activities.