Engram, who is dealing with an MCL sprain of his right knee, could be sidelined for roughly 2-to-4 weeks, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The Giants are merely labeling Engram as week-to-week, but with reports indicating that the tight end is only dealing with a moderate sprain, Rapoport's estimate sounds reasonable. Per Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York, Giants head coach Pat Shurmur relayed Engram wouldn't practice Wednesday, and it's likely the second-year player will remain with the rehab group throughout the week. With Engram in line to miss at least Sunday's game against the Saints, Rhett Ellison is expected to step in as the team's temporary starter at tight end.