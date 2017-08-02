Giants' Evan Engram: Could see expanded role
If Sterling Shepard's ankle injury keeps him out for a significant length of time, Engram's role could grow.
This year's first round pick is technically a tight end, but he lined up all over the field in college and has the speed and pass-catching skills of a wide receiver. The Giants have little quality depth beyond Shepard, so there's a good chance Engram rather than Tavarres King, Dwayne Harris or Roger Lewis would be the prime beneficiary in New York's three-WR sets.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Dynasty Update: Doyle rules
Sometimes players move because of NFL news. Sometimes players just keep helping themselves....
-
Dynasty Update: Montgomery a real option
Heath Cummings expands his ranking of dynasty running backs to 70, taking note of risers and...
-
Dynasty Update: Allen, Watkins moving up
A variety of health news, both positive and negative, has shaken up the Heath's Cummings dynasty...
-
Dynasty update: Watson up, Trubisky down
Heath Cummings ranks his top 40 quarterbacks, including the summer's biggest risers and fa...
-
Tight End Tiers 2.0
You don't have to take a tight end right away, but prioritizing the position based on the first...
-
Wide Receiver Tiers 2.0
The second tier of receivers isn't where the good players end, but there is a difference once...