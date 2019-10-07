Giants' Evan Engram: Dealing with knee injury

Engram (knee) was projected to be a non-participant on Monday's injury report, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

The Giants have a short week of preparation for Thursday's game against the Patriots and didn't actually practice Monday, but it's still an alarming sign that Engram was estimated as a non-participant. The 25-year-old caught six of 11 targets for 42 yards and played 58 of 69 snaps in Sunday's loss to the Vikings. Engram figures to have a slim chance of playing Thursday unless he can progress to limited participation within the next two days.