Giants' Evan Engram: Deemed week-to-week with MCL sprain
Engram (knee) is considered week-to-week after being diagnosed with an MCL sprain, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Engram was removed from Sunday's 27-22 win over Houston in the second quarter, finishing with one catch for 19 yards on just 13 snaps. The results from his Monday morning MRI suggest he'll likely miss at least one game, leaving Rhett Ellison as the Giants' top option at tight end. With Ellison unlikely to match Engram's usual target volume, the team should have an easier time keeping Sterling Shepard involved. Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports that Engram could be facing a timetable of 4-to-6 weeks if the Giants opt for a conservative approach.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 3 Believe It or Not
Week 3 was a crazy one, Heath Cummings tells you what you should believe and what you shou...
-
Week 3 reactions, early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down everything you need to know from Week 3, with a sneak peek at the...
-
Garoppolo injury: Fantasy impact
Heath Cummings takes a look at what the 49ers offense might look like without Jimmy Garopp...
-
Week 3 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who should you start in Week 3? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Drake ready to soar
Kenyan Drake hasn't exactly taken off yet, but Jamey Eisenberg thinks Week 3 is when it'll...