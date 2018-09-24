Engram (knee) is considered week-to-week after being diagnosed with an MCL sprain, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Engram was removed from Sunday's 27-22 win over Houston in the second quarter, finishing with one catch for 19 yards on just 13 snaps. The results from his Monday morning MRI suggest he'll likely miss at least one game, leaving Rhett Ellison as the Giants' top option at tight end. With Ellison unlikely to match Engram's usual target volume, the team should have an easier time keeping Sterling Shepard involved. Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports that Engram could be facing a timetable of 4-to-6 weeks if the Giants opt for a conservative approach.