Giants' Evan Engram: Diagnosed with bruised ribs
Engram was diagnosed with bruised ribs on his left side after X-rays earlier this week returned negative, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The Giants finished Sunday's 23-0 loss to the Cardinals without their top two pass catchers, as both Engram and Sterling Shepard (neck). The severity of Shepard's injury remains uncertain, but Engram was fortunate to avoid cracked ribs, which would have almost certainly sidelined him for the season finale against the Redskins It's still conceivable that the bruising Engram is dealing with might be significant to keep him out in Week 17, but the Giants will track his progress in practice the next three days before making a call on his availability. Engram should make for a top-10 fantasy option at tight end in most formats if he's able to play in the finale.
