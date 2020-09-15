Engram caught two of seven targets for nine yards in Monday night's 26-16 loss to the Steelers.

Engram dropped his first target, then narrowly missed a wide-open touchdown shortly after, failing to connect with quarterback Daniel Jones from two yards out. The tight end ultimately got in the catch column with a couple grabs late, but it overall was a disappointing season debut. On the bright side, Engram trailed only Saquon Barkley and Darius Slayton in targets, and Week 2's meeting with the Bears could offer a more even matchup, raising hopes for a rebound.