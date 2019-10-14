Giants' Evan Engram: Does individual drills

Engram (knee) is going through individual drills at Monday's practice, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

Recovering from an MCL sprain, Engram managed just one limited practice last week (Tuesday), ultimately being ruled out on the final injury report for Thursday's loss to the Patriots. His ability to practice in any capacity Monday suggests the tight end has a shot to return for a Week 7 matchup with the Cardinals on Sunday.

