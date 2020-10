Engram caught six of 10 targets for 35 yards in Sunday's 17-9 loss to the Rams.

He led the Giants in targets on the afternoon as Daniel Jones was forced to get rid of the ball quickly, but Engram wasn't able to do much with the volume. The fourth-year tight end has only 131 receiving yards through four games and has yet to find the end zone, but that could change in Week 5 against a reeling Cowboys defense that's allowed a touchdown to a TE in each of its last three contests.