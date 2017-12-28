Engram (ribs) was a non-participant at Thursday's practice.

As he recovers from bruised and sore ribs on his left side, Engram has yet to practice this week. However, he fit in some work on an elliptical bike Thursday, a sign he's attempting to gain clearance from the team's training staff. Friday's practice will mark his last shot to make an impression on the team in advance of Sunday's game against the Redskins.