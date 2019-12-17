Giants' Evan Engram: Done for season

The Giants placed Engram (foot) on injured reserve Tuesday, Michael Eisen of the team's official site reports.

Though he appeared close to returning to game action on a couple occasions, Engram was never able to move past the left foot he first sprained in a Nov. 4 loss to the Cowboys. Engram will end up having played in only eight games, finishing his third NFL season with 44 catches for 467 yards and three touchdowns on 68 targets. Engram's absence for the Giants' final two games should allow rookie Kaden Smith to act as the Giants' top pass-catching tight end, while blocking specialist Rhett Ellison could also have a more pronounced role if he's able to clear the NFL's concussion protocol.