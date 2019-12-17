Giants' Evan Engram: Done for season
The Giants placed Engram (foot) on injured reserve Tuesday, Michael Eisen of the team's official site reports.
Though he appeared close to returning to game action on a couple occasions, Engram was never able to move past the left foot he first sprained in a Nov. 4 loss to the Cowboys. Engram will end up having played in only eight games, finishing his third NFL season with 44 catches for 467 yards and three touchdowns on 68 targets. Engram's absence for the Giants' final two games should allow rookie Kaden Smith to act as the Giants' top pass-catching tight end, while blocking specialist Rhett Ellison could also have a more pronounced role if he's able to clear the NFL's concussion protocol.
More News
-
Giants' Evan Engram: Ruled out for Week 15•
-
Giants' Evan Engram: Not on track to play Week 15•
-
Giants' Evan Engram: Not on track to play Week 15•
-
Giants' Evan Engram: Remains limited at practice•
-
Giants' Evan Engram: In line to practice Thursday•
-
Giants' Evan Engram: Officially limited Wednesday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
Week 16 TE Preview: Back to Howard
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 16 tight ends, including who...
-
Week 16 WR Preview: Amendola worthy
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receivers in Week 16, including...
-
12/17 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew highlights the best Waiver Wire picks for Week 16, going position-by-position...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 16 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Waivers: Winning replacements
We're dealing with more big-name absences ahead of the Fantasy championships in Week 16. Here's...
-
Week 16 RB Preview: Vikings mess
Here's what you need to know about running back for Week 16, including projections from Heath...