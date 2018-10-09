Giants' Evan Engram: Expected to practice fully Tuesday
Coach Pat Shurmur said Engram (knee) would go "full speed" at Tuesday's practice and could play Thursday against the Eagles, Paul Schwartz of the New York Post reports.
Engram has missed the Giants' last two games while recovering from an MCL sprain of his right knee, but it sounds like he'll amp up his activity Tuesday after he was listed as a limited participant in Monday's estimated practice report. If Engram's involvement in practice Tuesday indeed registers as full participation -- as Shurmur seems to imply -- it would likely remove much of the doubt about his status for Week 6. Rhett Ellison, who has hauled in five receptions for 46 yards across the past two games, would likely see his snap count take a substantial hit if Engram is cleared to play against Philadelphia, Meanwhile, wide receiver Sterling Shepard likely wouldn't see a dramatic decrease in his snaps, but would become a lower-priority option in the passing game if Engram is back in the fold.
