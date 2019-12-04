Giants' Evan Engram: Expects to play Monday

Engram (foot) said Wednesday that he expects to be available for Monday's tilt against the Eagles, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

Engram reportedly returned to practice Wednesday, which would signify a tangible step forward in his recovery. More clarity on his status will come when the Giants' first injury report of the week is released Thursday. If Engram is indeed able to retake the field Week 14 he'll catch passes from veteran signal-caller Eli Manning, according to Paul Schwartz of the New York Post, with rookie quarterback Daniel Jones nursing a high-ankle sprain.