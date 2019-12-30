Giants' Evan Engram: Eyeing return for offseason program
Engram (foot) said Monday that he expects to make a full recovery from the surgery he required earlier this month and return to full activity for the start of the Giants' offseason program this spring, Bob Glauber of Newsday reports.
Engram confirmed that his left foot surgery entailed repairing the Lisfranc ligament, though the tight end indicated he wasn't dealing with a "full-blown tear." While that bodes well for Engram's chances of bouncing back from the procedure, he'll likely need to showcase better health in 2020 in order to make a serious case for a lucrative contract extension. Engram has missed 13 games due to lower-body injuries the past two seasons and isn't a surefire bet to have his fifth-year option exercised this spring.
