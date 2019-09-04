Giants' Evan Engram: Favored target in training camp
Engram and running back Saquon Barkley were quarterback Eli Manning's most popular targets throughout training camp, and both pass catchers may be in line for heightened roles as receivers in 2019, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
Engram contributed a disappointing 45 catches for 577 yards and three touchdowns while injuries limited him to 11 games last season, but when healthy, the 25-year-old has been one of the more accomplished receivers among tight ends since entering the league in 2017. With star wideout Odell Beckham now in Cleveland and his expected replacement in the starting lineup, Golden Tate (suspension), out for the first four games, Engram should benefit from a spike in targets for at least the first quarter of the season. Tate's eventual return may not prove too punitive for Engram, whose 4.42 speed and high-end athleticism should help him get open with regularity and thus remain one of Manning's favored reads. As Raanan notes, Engram averaged 4.4 yards of separation per target last season, which led all NFL pass catchers.
More News
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Target Henry
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy Football Draft Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need for Draft Day in one spot, with everything from our Fantasy Football...
-
News and Notes: Depth chart updates
Ben Gretch rounds up the latest headlines from around the NFL Wednesday in preparation for...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
With plenty still unsettled at the position, Jamey Eisenberg gives his Start and Sit calls...
-
Week 1 Rankings: Biggest questions
Our trio of Fantasy experts answer the six biggest questions for Fantasy Week 1 rankings.
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts: Cohen down
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...