Giants' Evan Engram: Finds end zone in loss to Redskins
Engram caught five of nine targets for 25 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 20-13 win over the Redskins.
Engram finished behind only Odell Beckham Jr. and Saquon Barkley in targets as he finished with his second-highest catch total of the season. He recorded a long gain of just nine yards, but a two-yard touchdown reception in the fourth quarter helped him to a somewhat useful fantasy contribution. Engram was rather quiet last week in his return from an injury absence, but he was much more involved this time around and appears to be regaining fantasy utility for a Giants team that should be forced to throw often the rest of the way. He'll now enjoy a bye before taking on the 49ers in Week 10.
