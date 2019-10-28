Giants' Evan Engram: Finds end zone versus Lions
Engram caught four of seven targets for 40 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 31-26 loss to the Lions.
Engram finished third on the team in targets, and although he averaged just 10.0 yards per catch, he salvaged his day from a fantasy perspective with a two-yard touchdown grab in the third quarter. He recorded just one catch last week in a favorable matchup against Arizona, so although he was held under 55 receiving yards for the fourth straight game, this was a much more useful effort from the tight end. Engram could be utilized often next Monday against a Cowboys team he torched in the opening game of the season.
