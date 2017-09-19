Engram caught four of seven targets for 49 yards and a touchdown in Monday night's 24-10 loss to the Lions.

Engram led the Giants across the board in the receiving, also scoring the team's lone touchdown thus far with an 18-yard catch during the second quarter. Despite tipping a pass that was intercepted on the next drive, Ingram will be pleased by finding the end zone and aim to stay steadily involved in Week 3 versus the Eagles.