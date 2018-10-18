Engram (knee) practiced fully Thursday, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Engram has been optimistic all week regarding his potential to return Monday in Atlanta, per Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York. After opening preparations for this contest with an uncapped session, Engram appears to be past the MCL sprain in his right knee just in time to face the Falcons' 31st-ranked scoring defense (32.0 points per game).

More News
Our Latest Stories