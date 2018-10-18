Giants' Evan Engram: Full practice Thursday
Engram (knee) practiced fully Thursday, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
Engram has been optimistic all week regarding his potential to return Monday in Atlanta, per Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York. After opening preparations for this contest with an uncapped session, Engram appears to be past the MCL sprain in his right knee just in time to face the Falcons' 31st-ranked scoring defense (32.0 points per game).
More News
-
Giants' Evan Engram: Opens week on practice field•
-
Giants' Evan Engram: Hopeful for return Monday•
-
Giants' Evan Engram: Back at practice Tuesday•
-
Giants' Evan Engram: Not playing Thursday•
-
Giants' Evan Engram: Officially limited Tuesday•
-
Giants' Evan Engram: Expected to practice fully Tuesday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Tate vs. Jeffery for Week 7 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard go head-to-head in a player comparison of Golden Tate vs....
-
Week 7 things to know
Baker Mayfield and Eli Manning are among the players with outstanding Week 7 matchups. But...
-
What you missed: Yeldon ailing?
Chris Towers catches you up on all the news you might have missed from Wednesday's practices...
-
Best Fantasy Football Week 7 rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7
-
Week 7 Fantasy Football trade chart
SportsLine's advanced computer model has crunched the numbers and revealed its latest NFL trade...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Not slowin' Cohen
Tarik Cohen isn't just a gadget player anymore. The Bears have figured out how to feature him,...