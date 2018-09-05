Giants' Evan Engram: Gains medical clearance
Engram (concussion), whohas been medically cleared, shed his non-contact jersey Wednesday.
The Giants' top tight end is thus in line to play Sunday against the Jaguars. While that's not an optimal Week 1 matchup for Engram, given the tenacity of Jacksonville's defense, he approaches the season as a key cog in his team's offense, along with wideouts Odell Beckham Jr. and Sterling Shepard, as well as promising rookie running back Saquon Barkley.
