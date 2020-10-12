Engram caught one of two targets for 16 yards and gained nine rushing yards and a touchdown on two carries in Sunday's 37-34 loss to the Cowboys.

The tight end opened the scoring for the Giants midway through the first quarter on a reverse, taking the pitch from Daniel Jones and eluding Everson Griffen for a three-yard score, Engram's first visit to the end zone this season. Unfortunately, he saw little action afterwards. After seeing a season-high 10 targets in last week's loss to the Rams, his lack of activity as a receiver was a disappointment, but Engram will look to earn a more consistent role in Week 6 against Washington.