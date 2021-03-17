Engram's $6.01 million salary for 2021 is now fully guaranteed, Zack Rosenblatt of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.
Engram will be working under a fifth-year option, which was guaranteed for injury only until the start of the league year at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday. He's still one of the fastest tight ends in the league, but between injuries, drops and poor blocking, Engram hasn't lived up to his first-round billing. The Giants could eventually give TE Kaden Smith more snaps if Engram's 2020 woes carry over to 2021.