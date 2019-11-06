Giants' Evan Engram: Gets second opinion on foot injury

Engram (foot) is set to receive a second opinion on his injury from foot specialist Dr. Robert Anderson, who will review the results of the MRI the tight end underwent following Monday's 37-18 loss to the Cowboys, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The fact that the tight end underwent an MRI is new information, as coach Pat Shurmur only noted in his media session Tuesday that Engram was dealing with a "little bit of a sore foot" in the aftermath of the Week 9 game. With Engram sitting out Wednesday's practice, there's reason to believe his injury might be more serious than the Giants initially seemed to let on. Expect Shurmur to provide another update on Engram's situation after practice concludes Wednesday.