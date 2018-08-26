Though Engram (concussion) didn't practice Sunday, he was present for the session, Tom Rock of Newsday reports.

Per the report, Engram did some light running, which is a positive indicator with regard to his Week 1 status. It's pretty certain that Engram won't play in Thursday's preseason finale against the Patriots, but the tight end should have ample time to gain medical clearance to play in advance of the team's Sept. 9 season opener against the Jaguars.