Giants' Evan Engram: Giants pick up fifth-year option
The Giants picked up Engram's (foot) fifth-year option for 2021 Wednesday.
The 25-year-old missed eight games last season and underwent surgery to address the Lisfranc injury in his left foot in December, but it's not a surprise to see the Giants elect to pick up the option for 2021. Engram finished the season with 44 catches for 467 yards and three touchdowns prior to being shut down, and he figures to be one of Daniel Jones' top targets in 2020. Engram was seen running on a treadmill Wednesday as he continues his recovery from the procedure.
