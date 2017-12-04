Engram caught seven of eight pass attempts for 99 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-17 loss to the Raiders.

Engram's production had been trending down lately, having failed to top 31 yards in any of his past three contests. Perhaps the quarterback change did him some good, as Geno Smith relied on the rookie early and often in this one, and the Mississippi product led the team in catches and receiving yards. At the very least, Engram's fantasy owners should feel reassured as the Giants head home to take on Dallas in Week 14.