Giants' Evan Engram: Has chance to play Sunday

Engram (foot) said Monday that there's a possibility he'll be available to play next weekend against the Bears, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

Coming off the Giants' Week 11 bye, Engram wasn't taking part in the team's practice session Monday, but he was at the team facility to receive treatment and do some running on an anti-gravity treadmill. Now that he no longer requires a walking boot for his injured left foot, Engram expressed hope that he'll be back on the field when the Giants return to action Sunday. Engram noted that the initial estimated recovery timeline he received for his injury was 2-to-4 weeks; he'll be at the midway point in that timetable when Sunday arrives.