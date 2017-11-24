Giants' Evan Engram: Has rough Thanksgiving outing
Engram was targeted seven times in Thursday's 20-10 Thanksgiving loss the Redskins and managed just 18-yards on three receptions.
After tallying just nine-yards on one reception in Week 11, Engram failed to bounce back Thursday. Most concerning was that he suffered a few drops on catchable balls. The talented rookie may be suffering from a lack of weapons on offense, as opposing defenses are able to focus more on him. He will look to turn things around next week against the Raiders.
More News
-
Giants' Evan Engram: One catch in Week 11 win•
-
Giants' Evan Engram: Scores for fourth straight game•
-
Giants' Evan Engram: Scores for third straight game•
-
Giants' Evan Engram: Scores in second consecutive game•
-
Giants' Evan Engram: Records career-high 82 receiving yards•
-
Giants' Evan Engram: Quiet day, but bigger role to come•
-
Podcast: Start or Sit (AFC home games)
Start or sit advice for every AFC home game as we try to tackle some tricky running back decisions...
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Thanksgiving game previews
Chris Towers catches up on the latest news from around the NFL, and takes a look at the three-game...
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Feeling thankful on Thanksgiving weekend, it's time to bank on Patriots running back Dion Lewis...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
Week 12 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Our best analysis to help you set your Week 12 lineup is straight ahead. Start and sit issues...