Engram was targeted seven times in Thursday's 20-10 Thanksgiving loss the Redskins and managed just 18-yards on three receptions.

After tallying just nine-yards on one reception in Week 11, Engram failed to bounce back Thursday. Most concerning was that he suffered a few drops on catchable balls. The talented rookie may be suffering from a lack of weapons on offense, as opposing defenses are able to focus more on him. He will look to turn things around next week against the Raiders.