Giants' Evan Engram: Held to 18 yards in Week 1
Engram managed just two catches for 18 yards on five targets in Sunday's 20-15, Week 1 loss to Jacksonville.
It wasn't terribly surprising to see Engram struggle against one of the league's toughest defensive units, but he alarmingly ranked fourth on the team in targets behind Odell Beckham (11), Sterling Shepard (seven) and Saquon Barkley (six). While it remains to be seen how New York's offense does against less difficult competition, Engram will be hard-pressed to produce TE1 numbers on a consistent basis if he continues to serve as the fourth option in the passing game. On a positive note, Engram appears to be over the concussion he suffered in Week 3 of preseason.
