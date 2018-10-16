Engram (knee) said after Tuesday's practice that he "felt good" and hopes to return Monday in Atlanta, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.

Sidelined since Week 3 due to a sprained MCL in his right knee, Engram made attempts to ramp up his workload last week but ultimately didn't have enough time to prove his health for a Thursday night matchup with the Eagles. With an appearance on Monday Night Football upcoming, the Giants aren't required to release an injury report until Thursday. At that point, coach Pat Shurmur will have a better gauge on Engram's odds to return.