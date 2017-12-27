Giants' Evan Engram: Hopes to play Sunday
Engram (ribs), who didn't practice Wednesday, is hopeful that he'll play Sunday against the Redskins, Dan Duggan of NJ.com reports.
Engram was knocked out of Sunday's defeat in Arizona due to a rib injury. On Wednesday, he confirmed reports that X-rays were returned negative earlier this week and he's merely dealing with bruising and discomfort within the ribs on his left side. In order to achieve his goal of active status this weekend, he'd be best served with an appearance in practice Thursday and/or Friday, at which point the Giants will determine his potential to suit up for the final game of the season.
More News
-
Week 17 Lineup Cheat Sheet
It's time to bring the championship home. Our best analysis and game-flow predictions for each...
-
SportsLine: Start Ginn, not Howard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Podcast: Week 17 tough calls
We discuss tough Fantasy calls in Week 17 like Devonta Freeman and Drew Brees, plus a look...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
The Eagles, Jaguars, Chiefs and Rams could be resting starters in Week 17, which impacts Fantasy...
-
Week 17 Rankings
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.
-
Podcast: Best Waiver Wire options
Playing in Week 17? Check out the best Waiver Wire options from the Fantasy Football Today...