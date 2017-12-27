Engram (ribs), who didn't practice Wednesday, is hopeful that he'll play Sunday against the Redskins, Dan Duggan of NJ.com reports.

Engram was knocked out of Sunday's defeat in Arizona due to a rib injury. On Wednesday, he confirmed reports that X-rays were returned negative earlier this week and he's merely dealing with bruising and discomfort within the ribs on his left side. In order to achieve his goal of active status this weekend, he'd be best served with an appearance in practice Thursday and/or Friday, at which point the Giants will determine his potential to suit up for the final game of the season.