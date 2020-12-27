Engram (ankle) secured seven of 10 targets for 65 yards during Sunday's 27-13 loss to Baltimore. He went down holding his left ankle late in the fourth quarter, per Madelyn Burke of WFAN.

Engram attracted double-digit targets for the fourth time this season, tying his second-greatest receiving output of the campaign with his 65-yard Week 16 performance. He and Sterling Shepard were the clear top targets, and there's reason to believe that trend will continue given Engram's average of 7.6 targets per game over his past five outings. The first-time Pro Bowl tight end did seemingly hurt his ankle in the late stages of Sunday's loss, and that will be a situation to monitor as the Giants progress toward their regular-season finale against the Cowboys.