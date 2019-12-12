Play

Giants' Evan Engram: In line to practice Thursday

Engram (foot) will attempt to practice Thursday according to coach Pat Shurmur, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Engram logged a limited session Wednesday, but presumably needs to log a full workload at least one day if he intends to gain clearance to suit up for the first time since Week 9. It appears he's ont he right track, but stay tuned for the official practice report.

