Engram has been ruled out of Sunday's contest at Arizona due to a rib injury.

Initially, Engram was deemed questionable to return with an abdominal issue, but the Giants changed course when declaring him out, instead calling it a rib concern. With his departure, the offense is down to three tight ends in Rhett Ellison, Jerell Adams and Shane Smith. Looking ahead, Engram's status will be one to monitor closely for the regular-season finale against the Redskins.