Engram (calf) was added to the Giants' injury report Friday, listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Cleveland, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

The timing suggests Engram got hurt during practice Thursday or Friday, leaving his availability in question for the Sunday night matchup with Cleveland. Giants QB Daniel Jones (hamstring/ankle) and backup TE Kaden Smith (knee) also are listed as questionable, so there are a lot of variable to sort out, and a late kickoff (8:20 ET) won't make things any easier on fantasy managers.