Giants' Evan Engram: Leads team in receiving yards
Engram caught six of eight targets for 113 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 32-31 win over the Buccaneers.
Engram led the team in receiving yardage while finishing second in targets and catches. He averaged an impressive 18.8 yards per reception thanks in large part to a 75-yard touchdown catch and run in the third quarter. Engram has performed regardless of who's been at quarterback this season, totaling 23 catches for 277 yards and a pair of touchdowns through three games. He'll look to keep it up next Sunday at home against the Redskins.
