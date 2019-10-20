Play

Giants' Evan Engram: Leaves Sunday's contest

Engram left Sunday's game against the Cardinals to be evaluated for an injury, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.

Engram may have been poked in the eye on the fourth-quarter play in question. After his removal from the game, he was in significant discomfort, per Leonard, so Engram may be hard-pressed to return. Rhett Ellison is the next player up at tight end for the Giants.

