Engram (calf) is expected to play Sunday against the Browns, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

The Giants needed a bit of good news after it was reported earlier in the day Daniel Jones was unlikely to play in the marquee matchup Sunday night against the Browns. Engram popped up on the injury report late in the week with a calf injury, but the 26-year-old tight end certainly seems to be trending in the right direction to play. Engram is on pace to set career-highs in receptions and receiving yards despite an inefficient season overall.