Engram (ankle) was listed as a limited participant in Thursday's practice, but head coach Pat Shumur said he expects the tight end will be "fine" for Sunday's game in Houston, Tom Rock of Newsday reports.

Engram has kicked off the week with back-to-back limited showings in practice, a surprising development after there was no indication that he came out of the Week 2 loss to the Cowboys with an injury. Shumur's comments offer some peace of mind to fantasy owners regarding Engram's status for the weekend, but the 24-year-old's full participation in Friday's session would remove any lingering doubt about his outlook.