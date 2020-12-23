Engram (calf) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Engram's calf issue also limited him in practice last week, but he suited up versus the Browns over the weekend without issue. As such, there's no real reason to worry about Engram's status for Week 16 as long as he can continue logging at least limited practices. Golden Tate (calf) was injured at practice Wednesday, so it's possible that there could be additional targets available during Sunday's game against the Ravens.