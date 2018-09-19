Engram (ankle) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice.

Engram wasn't listed on the injury report last week and didn't seem to have any issues while posting a 7-67-1 receiving line on seven targets in Sunday's 20-13 loss to the Cowboys. In fact, he did most of his damage late in the fourth quarter when the Giants scored 10 points in garbage time. Engram draws a Week 3 road matchup with a Houston defense that held Titans tight end Jonnu Smith catchless in Week 2, but only after giving up 123 yards to Rob Gronkowski in Week 1.

