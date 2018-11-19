Giants' Evan Engram: Logs chunk play in win
Engram brought in both of his targets for 66 yards in the Giants' 38-35 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.
Engram's day would have been classified as a disappointment had he not ripped off a 54-yard catch-and-run in the fourth quarter. The athletic tight end's target share was unexpectedly low, but considering the Giants only put the ball up 18 times, it wasn't exactly surprising. Engram is still looking for his first 100-yard game of the season, and he'll look to accomplish it in a Week 12 divisional battle against the Eagles.
More News
-
Giants' Evan Engram: Contributes on final drive•
-
Giants' Evan Engram: Finds end zone in loss to Redskins•
-
Giants' Evan Engram: Quiet in return from knee injury•
-
Giants' Evan Engram: Gets another full practice•
-
Giants' Evan Engram: Full practice Thursday•
-
Giants' Evan Engram: Opens week on practice field•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 contrarian DFS plays
Matthew Stafford and the Lions are not popular plays this this week, which makes Heath Cummings...
-
LIVE: Week 11 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 11
-
Week 11 Injury Updates
This is a relatively light week on the injury report, but you've still gotta know what you're...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 11
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for start and sit recommendations, as...
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Nobody expected Phillip Lindsay to be the best rookie running back in Denver this season, but...