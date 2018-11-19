Engram brought in both of his targets for 66 yards in the Giants' 38-35 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Engram's day would have been classified as a disappointment had he not ripped off a 54-yard catch-and-run in the fourth quarter. The athletic tight end's target share was unexpectedly low, but considering the Giants only put the ball up 18 times, it wasn't exactly surprising. Engram is still looking for his first 100-yard game of the season, and he'll look to accomplish it in a Week 12 divisional battle against the Eagles.