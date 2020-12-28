Coach Joe Judge said Monday that he's "optimistic" about the health of Engram (ankle), but he noted that the tight end still has to meet with team doctors, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.

Engram injured his left ankle in the fourth quarter of last Sunday's 27-13 loss to Baltimore, hauling in seven of 10 targets for 65 yards before leaving the field. The 26-year-old is just one game away from logging the first full season of his career, but it looks like he can't be considered a lock to suit up for Sunday's upcoming must-win game against the Cowboys. Kaden Smith will work as the Giants' top tight end if Engram can't go.