Giants' Evan Engram: Looking iffy for Week 6
Engram (knee) is dealing with a sprained MCL and may not be available to play Thursday against the Patriots, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Already down star running back Saquon Barkley (ankle) for a second straight game, the Giants came out of Sunday's 28-10 loss to the Vikings with worrisome injuries to three other skill-position players in Engram, wideout Sterling Shepard (concussion) and tailback Wayne Gallman (concussion). With a quick turnaround for the Week 6 matchup, the Giants look at major risk of being without all four banged-up players, which could significantly hinder rookie signal-caller Daniel Jones in a tough matchup. If Engram is in fact ruled out Thursday, Rhett Ellison -- the Giants' top blocking tight end -- could be pressed into a more pronounced role as a pass catcher.
More News
