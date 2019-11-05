Giants' Evan Engram: Makes six catches
Engram caught six of eight targets for 48 yards in Monday night's 37-18 loss to the Cowboys.
Engram tied Saquon Barkley and Golden Tate for New York's team lead in receptions, with the former also matching his target total atop that category. Despite the high involvement, however, quarterback Daniel Jones wasn't able stretch the field much, resulting in Engram's fifth straight game with under 55 yards. He'll hope to buck that trend in Week 10 against a Jets defense currently surrendering the ninth most passing yardage per game.
