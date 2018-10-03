Giants' Evan Engram: Making progress with running
Engram (knee) may be a few weeks away from playing in a game, but he's already progressed to straight-line running, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
Listed as a non-participant at Wednesday's practice, Engram at least did some light side work as a sign of minor progress in his recovery from an MCL sprain. He still doesn't seem to have much shot at playing in Sunday's game against Carolina, and Week 6 will also be tough with the Giants hosting the Eagles on Thursday. Rhett Ellison is filling in as the top tight end.
